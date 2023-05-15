UPDATE: RCMP, Kamloops Search and Rescue recover body of kayaker who went missing near Chase

Man was last seen clinging to overturned kayak being swept toward South Thompson River

Chase RCMP report the body of a man last seen in distress, clinging to an overturned kayak in Chase Creek, on Monday, May 14, was located around noon the following day. (File Photo)

The body of a man last seen clinging to an overturned kayak in Chase Creek has been located.

Police said the body was located around noon on Monday, May 15.

“The man’s identity has been confirmed and the family notified of his death,” said Chase RCMP Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg in a media release.

“Chase RCMP would like to express their condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy.”

Earlier on the 15th, Chase RCMP said it had received several reports the day prior of a kayaker in distress in Chase Creek.

“Witnesses reported that a male clinging to an overturned kayak was being swept toward the South Thompson River,” said Van Wilgenburg, adding an extensive search was conducted throughout the evening by Shuswap Search and Rescue. The search resumed the following morning with assistance from Kamloops Search and Rescue.

Original story

Search efforts are underway for a kayaker last seen in Chase Creek.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, Chase RCMP received several reports of a kayaker in distress in the creek. Police said witnesses reported seeing a man clinging to an overturned kayak being swept toward the South Thompson River.

“An extensive search was conducted throughout the evening by Shuswap Search and Rescue; search efforts will continue in daylight with additional resources,” said Chase RCMP Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg in a May 15 media release.

The missing kayaker was wearing an orange dry suit and light blue PFD. The kayak was yellow and approximately 13-feet long.

Anyone who may have seen a yellow kayak in Chase Creek or the South Thompson River is asked to phone the Chase RCMP Detachment at 250-679-3221.

