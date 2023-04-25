UPDATE: Penticton senior found after going missing from care facility

As of 4:42 p.m. today, missing person Eugene Rempel has been located safe and sound, confirmed p0lice.

They thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

A Penticton senior had gone missing after leaving his care facility.

The Penticton RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in finding Eugene Rempel, 66, after he left his care facility on Tuesday morning.

Rempel did not return after leaving.

He is described as a five-foot seven-inch tall man, weighing about 112 pounds or 51 kilograms, with long grey hair and wearing a blue/grey hoodie-sweater, blue jeans and blue shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eugene Rempel is urged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250- 492-4300.

