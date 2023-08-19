The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) along with BC Wildfire Services and more will be providing an update at 11 a.m. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Update on Okanagan wildfire situation set for 11 a.m. Saturday

Provincial and local states of emergency now declared around Okanagan

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) will be providing an update about the current wildfire situation in Kelowna at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug 19.

Representatives from the RDCO, BC Wildfire Services, RCMP, and emergency services will all be in attendance to provide an update and answers questions as best as they can.

Black Press Media will have a reporter covering the meeting.

More to come.

