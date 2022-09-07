RCMP on scene of a daycare on Valley Road. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

RCMP on scene of a daycare on Valley Road. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP sniff out false bomb threat at daycare

Police have also closed off Valley Road

UPDATE: Sept. 8, 9:00 a.m.

Police swarned Green Gables Daycare on Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 7) because of a called-in bomb threat.

After all the staff and children were evacuated safely, the Kelowna RCMP and their bomb team searched the entire building, with their bomb-sniffing dog and determined there was no bomb and no threat in the building or staff.

Update: 6:10 p.m.

Valley Road is now open to traffic and RCMP has cleared the area.

It’s still unclear why police swarmed a daycare on Valley Road, Wednesday afternoon.

Original

RCMP has closed off Valley Road in Glenmore.

According to witnesses, a heavy police presence was spotted in the area at about 4:30 p.m Wednesday.

Parents took to social media to state police swarmed Green Gables Daycare, but that the children were able to all get out safely.

Glenmore Road is not affected by the police incident.

It’s unclear why RCMP shut down the area.

Capital News has a reporter responding to the scene.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire responds to blaze above Peachland

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
