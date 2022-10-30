Kelowna RCMP are searching a vehicle located on the trail at the Glenmore Dog Park. (Brittany Webster - Cap News Photo)

Kelowna RCMP are searching a vehicle located on the trail at the Glenmore Dog Park. (Brittany Webster - Cap News Photo)

Update: Kelowna RCMP find body in vehicle at Glenmore Dog Park

Few details known as to how/why vehicle came to rest on trail

Update 3:20 p.m.

A body was found at Glenmore Dog Park Sunday morning, Oct. 30.

Kelowna RCMP was parked a short way up the trail on the north end of the park.

A silver jeep could be seen parked nearby and B.C. Coronors Service was on scene.

The officer on scene said police are working to notify next of kin.

Original 11:50 a.m.

Few details are available Sunday morning, Oct. 30, about an RCMP presence at the Glenmore Dog Park.

Police have been searching a vehicle located on the nearby trail.

More to come…

City of KelownaRCMP

Previous story
‘It was historic’: Motion to call residential schools genocide backed unanimously
Next story
Women, kids detained in ISIS camps should be repatriated to Canada quickly: expert

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP are searching a vehicle located on the trail at the Glenmore Dog Park. (Brittany Webster - Cap News Photo)
Update: Kelowna RCMP find body in vehicle at Glenmore Dog Park

Relive the Music tours the Okanagan this November. (Contributed)
Relive the Music rocks back to its Okanagan roots

Crash on Highway 95. (RCMP)
SUV, transport truck collide on Highway 95 near Golden killing 2

Rossland and Trail Rotary Clubs are just two of countless Rotaries across the province that will miss out on community funds with the BC Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch’s cancellation of online Bingo. Photo: Mick Haupt/Unsplash
Kootenay Rotaries feel the pinch after gaming branch scuttles online Bingo