UPDATE: Highway still closed north of Enderby

UPDATE Nov. 23:
More than 12 hours later and Highway 97A still remains closed.
A vehicle incident Tuesday evening resulted in the closure around 7:30 p.m. between Grindrod and Enderby.
DriveBC reports show the highway is still closed as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ORIGINAL Nov. 22:
Highway 97A is closed between Grindrod and Enderby.
DriveBC reports show a vehicle incident at Springbend Road, six kilometres north of Enderby around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The road is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles.
A detour is in effect.
