RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

UPDATE: Highway still closed north of Enderby

Vehicle incident amid snowstorm sees 97A closed for more than 12 hours

UPDATE Nov. 23:

More than 12 hours later and Highway 97A still remains closed.

A vehicle incident Tuesday evening resulted in the closure around 7:30 p.m. between Grindrod and Enderby.

DriveBC reports show the highway is still closed as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

………………………….

ORIGINAL Nov. 22:

Highway 97A is closed between Grindrod and Enderby.

DriveBC reports show a vehicle incident at Springbend Road, six kilometres north of Enderby around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The road is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles.

A detour is in effect.

READ MORE: 4 impaired within 4 hours in Vernon

READ MORE: Pre-trial conference for North Okanagan murder suspect set for next month

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
Billions: B.C. auditor highlights costs of 2021 disasters, pandemic relief payments
Next story
BBB warning of online shopping scams this holiday season

Just Posted

Every newborn baby in Scotland gets a baby box. (Photo - @edinnews/Twitter)
Morning Start: Scotland’s baby boxes

Highway 1 at east end of Columbia River Bridge in Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Highway 1 near Revelstoke reopens following vehicle incident

Eagle Pass, 33 kilometres west of Revelstoke, is starting to experience snow from the snowfall warning in effect on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for all major Okanagan highways, as they are expecting 15-20 centimetres of snow is 24 hours (Photo - DriveBC)
Snowfall warning in effect for major Interior highways, Okanagan, Shuswap

The Twitter logo is displayed outside the company’s headquarters in San Francisco. Bloomberg photo by David Paul Morris
COLUMN: Cutting staff won’t improve Twitter