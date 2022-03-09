Vernon Fire Rescue Services members are in the midst of extinguishing a small grass fire in Becker Park above the Vernon Curling Rink Wednesday, March 9. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Grass fire sparked at Vernon park

Vernon Fire Rescue Services extinguish small grass fire at Becker Park off 39th Avenue

Vernon Fire Rescue Services snuffed the first grass fire of 2022 Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Becker Park above the Vernon Curling Club after visible flames and grey smoke were spotted and reported just after 4 p.m. March 9.

The fire was approximately 20 by 30 feet and was extinguished quickly once crews arrived no scene. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were also on scene.

“VFRS reminds residents that although we are experiencing cooler temperatures that warm weather is just around the corner,” the department said “As temperatures increase over the next couple weeks the City of Vernon would like to thank the public for helping to prevent fires.”

To report a wildfire, call the BC Wildfire Service at 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions and more, visit www.bcwildfire.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon man sues local RCMP over excessive force, police dog attack

Firefighters extinguish a grass fire in Becker Park Wednesday afternoon. (Vernon Fire Rescue Services photo)

