Unanimous support to study fibre residuals from logging in Golden

What is it, where is it and what can be done with it?

Answers to these questions are expected to come from a Golden and Area Residual Fibre Utilization and Diversification Feasibility Study led by the Columbia Woodlot Association study (CWA). The detailed study will focus on increasing the use of fibre residuals to reduce carbon emissions, mitigate wildfire hazards, create new jobs and potentially new business enterprises with long-term operating jobs, all with the potential to improve air quality.

“We want to ensure we make better use of the material that comes out of the logging process,” says Mayor Ron Oszust, noting size and volume of the debris and cost effectiveness of recommendations will be factored into the study. “How much fibre is left lying on the grounds. In some places can they chip it, haul it into town for cogeneration, make furniture or other value added projects?”

Oszust says the beauty of the exploratory project is that it will evaluate all the options and conclude the best utilization of the fibre specifically for Golden and Area A.

CWA was successful in its application of $57,984 to the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP) for the study. The total project is worth $72,984, the local contribution is in the amount of $15,000 and the CWA can contribute $3,000.

Following a June 22 resolution by the Town of Golden to commit $12,000 from the Economic Opportunity Fund pending support from Columbia Shuswap Regional District Electoral Area A Director Karen Cathcart.

“The community forest group asked us to support the project going forward, and I ask for board support,” she said at the July 20 board meeting in Salmon Arm.

With that agreement in place, CSRD directors supported the board funding of $12,000 from the Golden and Area A Economic Opportunity Fund to the Town of Golden was unanimous.

READ MORE: New evacuation alerts in Thompson-Nicola for second blaze north of Chase

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golden