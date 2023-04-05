Ukrainian pastry chef working at Summerland restaurant gets help to fulfill dream

Penticton couple present family with $5,000 to start their own bakery/confectionery in Summerland

In November 2022, Zias Stonehouse Restaurant in Summerland had a Ukrainian pastry chef looking for work.

Although it was the restaurant’s slow season they hired him because of their sympathy to the Ukrainian people.

READ ALSO: Zias Stonehouse Restaurant named Summerland’s Business of the Year

Since then Andrii Murat, the chef, has been at the restaurant, his English has improved and guests enjoy the European baking.

Owner Claude Ferlizza is an Italian immigrant and related to the family’s struggles to make their life in Canada. He is helping by assisting them in starting a bakery/confectionery in Summerland.

Guests Mike and Pat Wand from Penticton were in Zias and heard his story. They were compelled to help. They did some fundraising and presented the family with $5,000 to help with their venture.

The family was astounded with the donation and calls Canada ‘magical’ as people are helping with their dream.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland