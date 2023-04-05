Mike and Pat Wand join Andrii Murat, his wife Iuliia and their children Platon, Zlata and Anastasiia. Andrii Murat works as a chef at Zias Stonehouse Restaurant in Summerland. (Contributed)

Mike and Pat Wand join Andrii Murat, his wife Iuliia and their children Platon, Zlata and Anastasiia. Andrii Murat works as a chef at Zias Stonehouse Restaurant in Summerland. (Contributed)

Ukrainian pastry chef working at Summerland restaurant gets help to fulfill dream

Penticton couple present family with $5,000 to start their own bakery/confectionery in Summerland

In November 2022, Zias Stonehouse Restaurant in Summerland had a Ukrainian pastry chef looking for work.

Although it was the restaurant’s slow season they hired him because of their sympathy to the Ukrainian people.

READ ALSO: Zias Stonehouse Restaurant named Summerland’s Business of the Year

Since then Andrii Murat, the chef, has been at the restaurant, his English has improved and guests enjoy the European baking.

Owner Claude Ferlizza is an Italian immigrant and related to the family’s struggles to make their life in Canada. He is helping by assisting them in starting a bakery/confectionery in Summerland.

Guests Mike and Pat Wand from Penticton were in Zias and heard his story. They were compelled to help. They did some fundraising and presented the family with $5,000 to help with their venture.

The family was astounded with the donation and calls Canada ‘magical’ as people are helping with their dream.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC SPCA has seen a ‘marked increase’ in number of puppies being surrendered in 2023
Next story
Supply chain shortage impacts Calgary and Cranbrook food banks

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Lepidopterophobia

Environmental education programs are important to build resilience and connection to the local land, advocates say. Photo courtesy of Wildsight.
Environmental groups call on Columbia Basin Trust to not cut educational funding

A huge concrete pour for the Bighorn Bridge east transition pier, at Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4. (MOTI photo)
Highway 1 between B.C. and Alberta to close for five days

(Twitter)
Morning Start: Australia’s time zones

Pop-up banner image