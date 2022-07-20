U-Haul lands in Vernon yard

A U-Haul left Okanagan Landing Road hitting a tree Wednesday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)A U-Haul left Okanagan Landing Road hitting a tree Wednesday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
A U-Haul left Okanagan Landing Road hitting a tree Wednesday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The driver of a U-Haul was taken to hospital after the truck landed in a yard Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle went off Okanagan Landing Road shortly before 2 p.m. July 20, approximately one kilometre past the Vernon Yacht Club.

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect the 8200 block.

Home owner Beth Ordman was in a virtual business meeting when, “the whole house shook.”

The maple tree in her yard suffered significant damage, while the driver is reportedly OK but taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for observation.

READ MORE: City of Vernon conducts survey on new short-term rental rules

READ MORE: Vernon sani-dump station moving to Okanagan Landing

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashTransportationVernon

Previous story
B.C.’s Ombudsperson calls for oversight of municipal jails after detainee left screaming in pain
Next story
B.C. veterinarian has plan to eliminate millions of pieces of plastic from Canadian clinics

Just Posted

Petro Canada in Golden is listed as tied for the 21st most expensive gas station in Canada, with similar pricing in Revelstoke. Gas prices have gone down across the country over the last week, but many in B.C. are still paying a premium at the pump. (Claire Palmer photo)
Golden, Revelstoke, amongst priciest places to fuel up in Canada

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Dragonflies are more dangerous than we think

Emergency crews on the scene June15 after a fatal collision on Highway 1. (Mike Pecora photo)
RCMP respond to 269 service calls in June

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area A director Karen Cathcart.
CSRD Area A director Karen Cathcart seeking re-election