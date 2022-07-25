Two Surrey men charged with murder in Whistler double homicide

Two Surrey men have been charged with first-degree murder in the July 24 double homicide in Whistler that claimed the lives of Satindera Gill and Meninder Dhaliwal. The men charged are 24-year-old Gursimran Sahota and 20-year-old Tanvir Khakh.

“This act was outrageous and a shock to the visitors and community of Whistler,” said Sgt. David Lee, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Lee said three other people were arrested along with Khakh and Sahota and “the extent of their involvement is still being determined. This investigation is still ongoing.”

The Sea-to-Sky Whistler RCMP, at about 12:19 p.m. on July 24, responded to shots fired at the Sundial Boutique Hotel in Whistler. Gill and Dhaliwal were found dead.

“Both men were known to police. Meninder Dhaliwal was of several individuals identified by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) as posing a significant risk to public safety with connections to gangs,” Lee said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

