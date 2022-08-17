BC Wildfire Service added two new wildfires to its wildfire map northwest of Seymour Arm Wednesday night, Aug. 17, one at Humamilt Lake and the other farther west in the area of Momich Lakes Provincial Park near Adams Lake. (BC Wildfire Service)

BC Wildfire Service added two new wildfires to its wildfire map northwest of Seymour Arm Wednesday night, Aug. 17, one at Humamilt Lake and the other farther west in the area of Momich Lakes Provincial Park near Adams Lake. (BC Wildfire Service)

Two new wildfires sparked northwest of Shuswap Lake

One located near Humamilt Lake, another in the area of Momich Lakes Provincial Park

Two new wildfires were added to the BC Wildfire map northwest of Shuswap Lake on Wednesday night, Aug. 17.

A wildfire near Humamilt Lake, cause unknown, is estimated at 0.01 hectares.

The location of a lightning-caused fire near Momich Lake Provincial Park is described as Cayenne Creek. Still small or ‘spot-sized,’ but slightly larger than the Humamilt Lake wildfire, it’s estimated to be 0.1 hectares.

Meanwhile the Mt. Grice-Hutchinson wildfire to the southeast off Shuswap Lake, estimated at 7.9 hectares Wednesday afternoon, prompted an evacuation alert for five boat-in only cabins in Electoral Area F.

An evacuation alert warns of potential threat to life and/or property and is intended to give residents time to be ready for a possible evacuation.

