Two men charged in Kelowna Rail Trail assault skip court

Kyle and Justin Radis were scheduled to appear in court Dec. 15 but failed to show up

Kyle and Justin Radis are charged with aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old boy along the Rail Trail on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP is on the hunt for two men charged in a vicious assault on the Rail Trail more than a year ago.

Kyle and Justin Radis, 36 and 34-years-old respectively, were scheduled to appear in Kelowna court Dec. 15 for a first appearance but failed to show up.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old boy on Nov. 9, 2021. They were arrested in August.

READ MORE: Assault on Kelowna teen that ‘shocked community’ leads to arrest 9 months later

He suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a concussion, dental and nasal fractures, and extensive bruising in the attack.

“There is a warrant for their arrest, and they are considered dangerous,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with Kelowna RCMP. “If you see either one of these individuals, do not approach them and call 911 immediately.”

Police are also asking that anyone with information on their whereabouts to call RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2021-73876.

READ MORE: Kelowna teen seriously injured after attack, robbery on Rail Trail

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultCourtKelownaRCMP