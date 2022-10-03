The BC Coroners Service is investigating a motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm that left two dead on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (File photo)

The BC Coroners Service is investigating a motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm that left two dead on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (File photo)

Two killed in Highway 1 collision near Salmon Arm

BC Coroners Service investigating

Two people were killed in a weekend motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, emergency personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the highway near Kirkpatrick Road in the Tappen/Carlin area.

Police said four people were in an eastbound SUV that was travelling in the westbound lanes when it collided with a westbound semi-trailer.

“The SUV collided with the semi truck head on as both drivers tried to avoid the collision,” reads an Oct. 3 RCMP media release.

“Two adults from the eastbound SUV were pronounced deceased at the scene. The two passengers in the SUV, both children, were taken to hospital and, at last report, are in stable condition.”

The driver and co-driver in the semi suffered minor injuries. Police said they were not transported to hospital, and co-operated with the investigation.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the collision, as are police.

“The RCMP investigation is continuing but at this time it appears that this is a tragic case of driver error on the part of the driver of the SUV,” said the RCMP.

Read more: Clearwater woman identified as victim in North Okanagan motorcycle collision

Read more: Okanagan RCMP investigate after 2 found dead in a travel trailer

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

fatal collisionRCMPSalmon Armtrans-canada highway

Previous story
Abbotsford man sues over TikTok sex assault accusations
Next story
Sex workers challenging criminal laws in court, citing Charter violation

Just Posted

The body was recovered on Oct. 1, when the search was able to resume. (File photo)
Body of missing rafter recovered from Bugaboo Creek

By offering customers the opportunity to round up transactions at the till, Save-On-Foods stores in seven locations across the East and West Kootenays collected a total of $33,722 for Angel Flight East Kootenay. Brent Bidston, president of Angel Flight East Kootenay, accepted the donation on behalf of the organization during a presentation at Cranbrook Save-On on Friday, Sept. 30. Barry Coulter photo
Kootenay Save-On stores raise $33,000 for Angel Flight

Okanagan College students from Vernon, Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Penticton launched the Unusually Good Food Co., and have been named the Enactus Canada National champions. (OC photo)
Okanagan College students crush competition to earn national championships

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Snail teeth