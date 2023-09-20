Playing the Red River Jig and meeting the Grade 7s as they begin their Transition River Walk to High School on June 7. (Metis Nation Columbia River Society/ Facebook)

Truth and Reconciliation blanket exercise at Golden Skybridge

The event will take place on Sept. 30

  • Sep. 20, 2023 6:30 a.m.
  • News

The Métis Nation Columbia River Society will meet Sept. 30 at the Golden Skybridge by Pursuit for an educational blanket exercise.

This blanket exercise will take place on Truth and Reconciliation Day and will support the understanding of the historic and contemporary relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples on Turtle Island.

The exercise will start at 1 p.m., however, attendees are asked to come 15 minutes early.

Admission to attend this exercise is free.

