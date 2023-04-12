Kelowna Regional RCMP arrested a man for a string of thefts including two trucks, a tool trailer, and high-end tools dating back to December 2022. (Kelowna RCMP)

Trucks, trailer, and tools recovered by Kelowna and Lake Country RCMP

The suspect was also arrested for an outstanding warrent from Surrey

The man behind a string of thefts in Kelowna and Lake Country has been caught.

Kelowna Regional RCMP arrested the suspect wanted for first stealing a truck in December 2022 from a residence on Cheryl Rd. in Lake Country.

More recently on March 5, Kelowna RCMP received a report from a mechanic repair shop that a service truck had been stolen from a business on Tilley Rd. The truck was spotted in Lake Country hauling a tool trailer not associated with the repair shop.

The following morning Lake Country RCMP recovered the service truck with other stolen items inside.

The tool trailer was recovered around the same time and officers learned several high-end tools had also been stolen from it. A car reported stolen from Langley was also found.

The owner of the high-end tools embedded them with a tracking device which led officers to a business in the 10,000-block of Highway 97 in Lake Country.

Officers located and arrested the suspect on multiple counts of stolen property. The man was also arrested for an outstanding warrant from Surrey.

“This is an excellent example of our officers within the Kelowna Regional Detachment areas working together to solve crime that impacts all of our communities, “said Cst. Bob Moon of the Lake Country RCMP General Investigation Section.

“We encourage the public to etch, mark or initial their tools, as this practice assists officers in returning stolen tools to their rightful owners”.

The truck was stolen in December 2022 and the high-end tools were all recovered.

