Train collides with truck in Kamloops. (Contributed)

No injuries after truck collides with train bursting into flames near Kamloops

The crash sparked a fire nearby

  • Dec. 29, 2022 12:00 p.m.
  • News

~Kamloops This Week

First responders rushed to Lafarge Road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, when a collision occurred on the railway tracks.

A moving CN train hit a truck on the railway tracks which sparked a large blaze for Kamloops Fire Rescue (KFR) team to attend.

At 12:53 on Dec. 29, KFR fire chief Ken Uzeloc told KTW that crews remained on-site to ensure the fire was safely extinguished and would not re-ignite before their departure.

“The train was occupied and it was moving but there were no injuries at all,” Uzeloc said, noting the driver evacuated his truck before the fire began.

“I’m not sure what happened for them to be on the tracks together.”

There were no dangerous goods on the train and the conductor was unscathed.

KFR does not intend to conduct an investigation because the fire was caused by the collision.

CN Railways did not respond to the KTW’s request of yet.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP surround Rutland home

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCP RailKamloops

Previous story
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
Next story
Scammers in Kamloops demand in-person meeting with targets

Just Posted

Street skating in Revelstoke. (Oliver Wilson)
VIDEO: Skaters in Revelstoke take to the road

The area highlighted by the Special Public Avalanche Warning mainly falls north of communities like Kimberley and Nelson. Avalanche Canada file.
Avalanche Canada forecaster weighs in on special public warning

Pixabay.com
EDITORIAL: Addressing challenges of 2023 will take teamwork

Highway 1, about 46 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Avalanche control closes Highway 1 east of Revelstoke