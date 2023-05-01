Trial set for woman accused of disrupting Kelowna Remembrance Day ceremony

Linda Jackson is charged with disturbing the order of a solemnity

Six days have been set aside in December for the trial of a woman accused of disrupting a Kelowna Remembrance Day ceremony nearly two years ago.

Linda Jackson is charged with disturbing the order of a solemnity meeting after a group of approximately 75 to 100 anti-vaccine demonstrators showed up at the informal gathering in City Park on Nov. 11, 2021.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigating anti-vaxx disruption at Remembrance Day ceremony

A microphone and speakers were used in an attempt to speak to the crowd which had gathered to honour local veterans.

Jackson appeared at at pre-trial conference May 1. She told the court she plans to call eight witnesses, while the crown intends on having 13 witnesses testify.

The trial has been scheduled for Dec. 4-7 and 14-15. Another pre-trial conference has been set for Oct. 6.

Jackson was supported by in court by notable anti-COVID mandate protestor David Lindsay and two other individuals.

READ MORE: Anti-mandate woman charged with disrupting Remembrance Day appears in Kelowna court

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CourtKelownaRemembrance Day