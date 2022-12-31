Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at <a href="tel:250.364.2566">250.364.2566</a> or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at <a href="tel:1.800.222.8477">1.800.222.8477</a>. Image: RCMP logo

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250.364.2566 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477. Image: RCMP logo

Trail police looking for tips into Christmas Eve violent home invasion

RCMP find a 42-year-old man suffering from serious injuries

The Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a report of a violent home invasion on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 24, at 2:05 p.m., the Trail police received a report of a home invasion in which one man was shot with rubber bullets at a residence on the 700 block of Short Street in Trail.

Upon arrival, a number of people were located in and around the residence, including a 42-year-old man who was suffering from serious injuries.

No one else was injured.

Two masked suspects allegedly entered the residence and fired multiple rubber rounds at the man before fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to a local-area hospital for medical attention.

The residence, and the injured man, are both known to police.

“This incident appears to be targeted in nature and police do not believe that there is any ongoing threat to the greater public, ” says Staff Sergeant Kris Clark, Media Relations Officer for the BC RCMP.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250.364.2566 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477.

City of TrailGun ViolencegunsRCMP Briefs

Previous story
Solutions sought to Golden’s mosquito problem

Just Posted

Tanny the cat and Magnus the dog were rescued by OHS. (OHS)
Busiest year ever for Okanagan Humane Society

Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
50 head of cattle fall through Okanagan Lake

(Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: The poetry of artificial intelligence

The Town of Golden an Columbia Shuswap Regional District are working to address mosquito populations in Golden. (Black Press file photo)
Solutions sought to Golden’s mosquito problem