Cst. Owen Hazlewood conducting traffic stops in Lake Country. (Lake Country RCMP)

Traffic cop in Lake Country working hard to stop drunk driving

Cst. Hazlewood has received awards for his work in removing impaired drivers from the road

  • Mar. 21, 2023 12:20 p.m.
  • News

Lake Country’s traffic cop has been hard at work removing impaired drivers from the road.

Seven impaired drivers were stopped between March 9 and 12, all at different times of day and night in various areas of the community.

Const. Owen Hazlewood joined the Lake Country Detachment in March 2022, bringing 19 years of experience.

“Working as a traffic officer for as long as I have, you go to too many fatal collisions and so many serious crashes that all came down to one decision, the decision to drink and drive, which could have easily been avoided,” states Hazlewood.

Hazlewood’s hard work has not gone unnoticed, previously receiving the Alexa Team Award, a program that recognizes the police work done to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road.

READ MORE: Suspects identified, no arrests made as hate crimes team investigates Kelowna bus stop assault

