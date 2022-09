The day is the National Day of Mourning for the Queen

All Town of Golden facilities and offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 19, to observe the National Day of Mourning to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Facilities include the arena, Mt 7 Rec Plex, Town Hall and others.

The Town will be joining the federal and provincial governments in observing the day.

The funeral will mark the end of the official period of mourning in Canada.

Town of Golden offices and facilities will reopen for regular operations on Tuesday, September 20.

