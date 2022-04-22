Town of Golden takes on several big projects in 2022 budget

Here’s a look at some of the bigger projects in this year’s budget

With the first reading of the proposed budget and five-year financial plan passed, here are some of the major projects the Town is undertaking in 2022.

Downtown Street Renewal

According to the budget book, this is the top infrastructure replacement priority for this year’s budget.

The project is estimated to cost no more than $2.5M and is a part of the $5M that the town asked to borrow in 2021 for two major downtown street renewals.

Construction is already underway and is expected to be substantially completed by June.

Downtown Plaza Revitalization

The town has received $468,750 in grant funding to put towards this project. The Town of Golden is one of eight communities in the Kootenay Rockies region to receive funding through the Tourism Dependent Communities Initiative. The approved projects must be completed by March 2023.

This project is currently out to tender with construction expected to start in early Fall.

Mount 7 Rec Plex update

The entire court surface of this facility will be replaced either with a similar hardwood or modernized material pending cost and technology suggestions we will assess. The estimated $280,000 cost is 80 per cent funded by grants and third party contributions.

Golden will be receiving funding from the federal and provincial government, with the federal government contributing $103,360, the Province $86,125 and the municipality $68,915.

Dike Improvements

Over $1.4M in grant funding will see additional armouring and height increases along sections of the Kicking Horse River this fall and Hospital Creek upstream of the Trans-Canada Highway this year.

The Kicking Horse River Dike Improvement Project was funded through the Canada Community-Building Fund and over 65 per cent of this went towards the flood protection wall, with the rest of the funds used to heighten dikes elsewhere in the community, according to the Town.

The beautification component, which has since opened as the Riverwalk, was valued at approximately $1.2 million and was funded through the Province of B.C.’s Resort Municipality Initiative.

Transportation planning

The Town will be contributing $180,000 to put together the Transportation and Active Transportation plan, which is set to be completed this year. Grants will contribute $180,000 to the project, which will set a vision for the community and become a benchmark of the Official Community Plan.

8th Ave Walkway

At a largely grant funded cost of approximately $311,000, this wide paved walkway will provide a safer and interesting conduit between Durand Manor and the pedestrian bridge.

Repaving of 9th St. S

Under $300,000 will be devoted to entirely repave four blocks of 9th Street South from the traffic lights to the Seniors Centre.

Outdoor Rink Base

The cost of this project will be $132,000, and is mostly grant funded.

