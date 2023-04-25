What is left of the Golden courthouse after a fire ripped through the building on March 13. Photo taken Monday March 20. (Image/ Laura Larose)

What is left of the Golden courthouse after a fire ripped through the building on March 13. Photo taken Monday March 20. (Image/ Laura Larose)

Town of Golden seeking assurances from B.C. government after courthouse fire

The town is asking that all provincial services formerly housed in the courthouse be re-established

In the early hours of March 13, the Golden Courthouse was destroyed by a fire which interrupted many local and provincial services and left one firefighter injured.

Since then, many of the services that once took place in the courthouse including the court’s hearings have been taking place at the Ramada Hotel on 12th Street North off Highway 1.

The use of the hotel is, of course, only a temporary solution. However, until the courthouse is rebuilt by the town, many of the province’s services will remain without a permanent home.

This uncertainty has prompted councillors from the Town of Golden to seek guarantees from the provincial government that the province will not abandon Golden and will keep its agencies in the town.

On April 4, councillors for the Town of Golden voted unanimously to support a motion proposed by Mayor Ron Oszust to obtain these assurances “through dialogue and correspondence.”

The motion reads that the town will ask that “all former government agency services … provided in the former [courthouse] building will be re-established in their traditional form and function in Golden.”

The motion does not make any requests for financial support from the province, nor does it ask the province to commit to restoring these services within any particular timeframe.

READ MORE: Hearings moved to Ramada after Golden courthouse fire

@505sami_
sami.islam@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsfireGolden

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC United questions Site C proposal to leave behind debris in Peace River
Next story
PODCAST: Special Guest Bryan Baeumler – Value of Working with the Pros

Just Posted

An image of deep, persistent slab avalanches that occurred over this past winter in the Selkirk Mountains. Avalanche Canada photo.
Considerable avalanche danger remains as temperatures begin to rise

What is left of the Golden courthouse after a fire ripped through the building on March 13. Photo taken Monday March 20. (Image/ Laura Larose)
Town of Golden seeking assurances from B.C. government after courthouse fire

The Whitetooth Affordable Ski Program provided over $9,000 which allowed more than 250 students to access ski lessons at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. Photo from Golden and District Community Foundation.
Whitetooth Affordable Ski Program gets Golden students skiing

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has yet to determine how it will use a $3.8 million Growing Communities Fund grant. (File photo)
Columbia-Shuswap fire training/operations centre a possibility for $3.8M grant