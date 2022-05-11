Tower takeover: 3 more high-rises proposed for downtown Kelowna

Conceptual rendering of three towers proposed by Safari Capital to be built 600 block of Coronation Ave. (Looking south toward downtown Kelowna. (Safari Capital)

A day after a Kelowna councillor raised concerns about the number of high-rises going up in the city, three more towers are being proposed for the North End.

Safari Capital wants to build the complex on 16 properties in the 600 block of Coronation Avenue between Richter and St. Paul streets, with 708 units planned over the three buildings. Tower one would be 33-storeys and contain hotel rooms and condos. Tower two would be 26-storeys and include house market rental units, and tower three would stand at 20-storeys and contain market and student rentals.

Conceptual rendering showing the distribution of units over the three towers. (Safari Capital)

Documents submitted to the city recommend a development variance permit be considered to increase the allowable building height to 13 storeys or higher. Given the redevelopment of the 1300-block of St. Paul Street by UBC/Mission Group, of towers ranging from 18 storeys to 37 storeys, and the proposed heights and densities being considered for the former Tolko Mills site, the 600 block of Coronation Avenue will be a critical site to balance the scale and form at the North End, the documents said.

At Monday’s (May 9) meeting, Councillor Mohini Singh raised concern about how many high-rises have been approved by the city and how many might be coming.

“We are changing, but I want to make sure we will never go back and question how we approved so many,” Singh said.

Safari Capital wants to develop 600 block of Coronation Avenue and build three towers on the site. (Safari Capital)

