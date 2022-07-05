(File photo)

(File photo)

Tornado warning issued for Eastern Alberta

A severe thunderstorm is bringing the possibility of tornados

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the County of Paintearth near Castor and Fleet on July 5.

The warning, issued at 2:40 p.m. stated that meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that could be “possibly producing a tornado.”

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” stated Environment Canada, in the warning.

According to the warning, the suspected tornado was located near Alliance, in Flagstaff County, and travelling northeast at 15 km/h.

Due to this potentially life-threatening situation, those in the storm’s path, or anyone who can see or hear the funnel cloud, are advised to take shelter immediately in a room on the lowest floor of your home, away from outside walls and windows.

At 2:56 p.m. the warning was expanded to include areas near Brownfield, Coronation and Throne.

Breaking NewsNews and Weather

Previous story
Prominent Vancouver Island family collateral victims of Victoria bank robbery
Next story
Man detained in US July 4 parade shooting that left at least 6 dead, 30 hurt

Just Posted

Five northern communities accounted for nearly 20 per cent of all black bears killed in the province. (Angie Mindus/ Black Press Media)
7 black bears killed in Golden in 2021

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Starfish don’t have blood

Residents and visitors enjoy a sunny summer day at Sunoka Beach. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Okanagan summer heat is a week away

RCMP photo.
1 Alberta man dead in long-weekend collision on Highway 1 east of Golden