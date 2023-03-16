Torched truck in Oliver reported stolen the next day: RCMP

No occupants in sight when the truck was fully engulfed in flames on March 14

A truck was found fully engulfed on Island Rd. near Highway 97 in Oliver March 14. (Kathy Giguere Facebook)

A truck that went up in flames at Island Road and Highway 97 on Tuesday night (March 14) was reported stolen the next day, said Oliver RCMP.

Around 11 p.m., fire crews found the vehicle fully involved and no one around. The blaze was extinguished and crews cleared the scene fairly quickly, said Capt. Rob Graham of the Oliver Fire Department.

The RCMP were called in to investigate. According to Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, the registered owner reported the vehicle stolen the following day and the file continues to be investigated.

Graham did add that people thought they also heard an explosion at the time of the vehicle fire but that was most likely caused by a truck blaze.

“This is possibly the tires or gas struts blowing off due to the extreme heat caused from the fire,” said Graham.

