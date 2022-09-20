(RCMP/Contributed)

Too Fast, Too Furious: Two Kelowna speeders caught going 2-times the speed limit

The incident took place on Saturday night (Sept. 17)

It was ‘ludacris’ how fast a couple Kelowna drivers were caught driving on Saturday night (Sept. 17).

While conducting a patrol in the area of Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue around 5:15 p.m., an officer caught two vehicles drag racing. They were heading northbound on Clement heading toward Clifton Drive, exceeding 120 km/hr in a 60-kilometre zone.

When the vehicles came to a stop at the red light at Clifton Drive, the officer parked into front of the cars and told the drivers to pull over to the side of the road. They were driving a green 2019 Ford Mustang and a blue 2005 Chrysler 200.

Both drivers were ticketed $368 for excessive speeding and their cars are impounded for a week.

“These dangerous driving behaviours pose an extremely high risk, to not only the drivers of these vehicle, but also to innocent drivers and their occupants,” said Sgt. Mark Booth, Kelowna RCMP Traffic Service. “We take these incidents extremely serious and therefore we hold these violators accountable, by removing their ability to continue these high risk actions.”

