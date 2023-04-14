Toilet paper fire prompts Rutland Middle School evacuation

Photos circulating on social media of fire at Rutland Middle School. (Contributed)Photos circulating on social media of fire at Rutland Middle School. (Contributed)
Fire crews on scene of Rutland Middle School. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)Fire crews on scene of Rutland Middle School. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)
Students evacuated from Rutland Middle School. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)Students evacuated from Rutland Middle School. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)

Rutland Middle School was evacuated Friday afternoon after smoke was seen coming from the second floor hallway.

Fire crews responded to Rutland Road just before 12:30 p.m. and discovered there had been a small blaze in a washroom.

Toilet paper was apparently set on fire causing the sprinklers to activated. While the blaze was quickly extinguished the sprinklers caused water damaged to the second floor.

All students and teachers were safely evacuated and seen waiting outside the building.

Two fire trucks and RCMP responded to the scene.

A release from the school district said that classes are cancelled for the rest of the day.

“I can’t say enough about how well our school community responded to the emergency,” said Rod Baruta, principal at Rutland Middle School. “Everyone did their jobs as practiced, making sure everyone is safe, accounted for, and in good spirits as we gathered in the school field.”

Fire crews on scene of Rutland Middle School. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)

Fire crews on scene of Rutland Middle School. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)

READ MORE: Structure fire sends black smoke into air near Kamloops

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsfireKelowna

Previous story
Former B.C. paramedic gives advice on the 7th anniversary of the overdose crisis
Next story
Canada’s pledge to make more vaccines at home is still a work in progress

Just Posted

The cost of hiring staff will increase on June 1 as British Columbia’s minimum wage rises to $16.75 an hour. (Black Press file photo)
EDITORIAL: Minimum wage increase will not offset inflation

Tom Shypitka was officially sworn in as Kootenay East MLA during a ceremony at the Legislature in Victoria on Thursday. (photo courtesy Tom Shypitka)
Kootenay MLAs among hundreds sanctioned by Russia

The airlift out. (Chris Rubens/Avalanche Canada)
‘Radios played an important role’: Skier rescued from an avalanche near Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cocaine cut with fentanyl has been connected to multiple overdose incidents including multiple fatalities in the Interior Health region. (IH)
Multiple fatal overdoses connected to contaminated cocaine in Interior Health region