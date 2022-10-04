Toasty October days continue to break records in Kelowna

Temperature records were broke on Monday and Tuesday in Kelowna

The last two days in Kelowna have been unseasonably warm for this time of year, breaking weather records both Sunday and Monday.

Environment Canada recorded temperatures in Kelowna reached 25.9 C on Sunday, breaking the 1932 record of 25.6 C.

For Monday, a new record of 25.4 C was set, beating out the record hit the same year on a Sunday at 25 C. Records for Kelowna have been kept since 1899.

Kelowna wasn’t the only city on the Okanagan setting temperature records recently – Vernon also set a new temperature record Sunday, Oct. 2, reaching a maximum high of 25.3 degrees, breaking the old mark of 24.4 degrees established on Oct. 2, 1904 – which was also a Sunday.

Last week Vernon hit a record-breaking day for the hottest Sept. 27 on record with a temperature of 27.3 C. This new record beat the 1967 record of 26.1 C.

“It’s definitely warmer than the average of what we’re used to seeing,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Derek Lee on Monday.

For Tuesday, the sunny warm weather continues with a high of 25 C for both Kelowna and Vernon. Wednesday temperatures will dip slightly to 20 C before ramping back up again on Thursday for a high of 24 C.

