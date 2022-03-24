The Oliver Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire off Black Sage Road on March 24. The fire is being considered suspicious. (Oliver Fire Department)

The Oliver Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire off Black Sage Road on March 24. The fire is being considered suspicious. (Oliver Fire Department)

Thursday morning vehicle fire considered suspicious: Oliver Fire Department

A truck burned through at around 6:15 a.m. on March 24

A fire that burned through a pick-up truck in Oliver on Thursday morning (March 24) is being considered suspicious.

The Oliver Fire Department responded at 6:15 a.m. to a report of a vehicle on fire off Black Sage Road and Saddleridge Road.

Crews found the vehicle fully involved and worked to douse the flames.

According to Oliver Fire Department media spokesperson Rob Graham, the fire is considered suspicious.

READ MORE: Firebug not suspected: Oliver Fire Department

This makes the third suspicious fire in less than two weeks and the second suspicious vehicle fire, following a car fire on School Avenue on March 13.

No other structures or nearby grasslands were in danger of spreading.

The cause of the fire has not yet been announced.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Previous story
sənƛ̓ uxuxtan is the `place where they were killed by a grizzly bear’
Next story
Golden up for CBC’s Best Small Town crown

Just Posted

Golden is taking on Revelstoke in CBC’s bracket for the best small town in BC. (File photo)
Golden up for CBC’s Best Small Town crown

The CSRD has set aside $50,000 in COVID-19 funding for grants of to $2,500 available to registered non-profit organizations. (File photo)
Grant funding available for non-profits in Columbia Shuswap Regional District

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Standard deck of cards has endless possibilities

Grand Forks’ Boundary Hospital serves patients from across the Kootenay Boundary region. Photo: Interiorhealth.ca
No overnight stays at Grand Forks’ Boundary Hospital, says Interior Health