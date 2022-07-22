Thunderstorms forecast for B.C. Interior

Environment Canada is forecasting thunderstorms for the Okanagan, Revelstoke and Golden

The Okanagan could see a thunderstorm Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Winds are expected to gust to 40 km an hour.

The risk of a thunderstorm continues overnight and into Saturday.

Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon will see temperatures around 31 C on Saturday, while the mercury could hit 34 C in Osoyoos.

Cloudy periods with a chance of showers are forecast for the evening, with a low of 17 C.

Revelstoke and Golden also have a risk of a thunderstorm, late Friday afternoon, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

The Shuswap has a 30 per cent chance of showers on Friday which could continue into the evening. Saturday is set to be sunny with a high of 32 C.

