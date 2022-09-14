Three names put forward for school trustee election

All three will assume their position by acclamation

Three people have put their name forward for the Rocky Mountain School District election for the Golden area, set for Oct. 15.

Jane Fearing, Scott King and Rhonda Smith are the nominated candidates.

As there are three school board seats up for grabs, all the nominees will win by acclamation after the Sept. 16 deadline for candidates to drop out of the election. All three are incumbents.

“I am privileged to live and work as a trustee in SD6, the ancestral lands of the Ktunaxa and Secwepemc people and where many Metis call home. I love the Columbia Valley and spend much of my time outdoors – skiing, hiking and kayaking,” stated Fearing.

“Children are the future. Our vision, mission and decisions are vitally important.

“I take my role as a trustee very seriously, recognizing and welcoming the diversity of each child, wishing to ensure inclusivity and respect for all.”

Fearing also served as school board vice-chair.

“My spouse Connie and I moved to Golden in 1996 and together we raised two children, Alexandra and Emily,” stated King.

“I work at Louisiana-Pacific in the role of silviculture forester.

“My passions as a trustee are Indigenous education, SOGI, outdoor education, student success, mental health and adequate funding.”

“What is important to me as a trustee: I live by the Code of Ethics for School Trustees,” stated Smith.

“I will do my best to protect, conserve, and advance public education, giving the students of Rocky Mountain School District educational facilities and services that are as complete as it is possible to provide.

“At this time, I am particularly interested in the ministry of education’s mandate to encompass child care and early learning – resulting in governance over birth to 19 years of age.”

Smith has served 33 years as a trustee.

BC Election 2022