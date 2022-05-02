Three more families in affordable living thanks to Habitat for Humanity Okanagan

Families were handed the keys to their new homes on Powley Court in Lake Country

It was an exciting day April 29 when three Lake Country families were handed the keys and toured around their new homes built by Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.

CEO Andrea Manifold said it is these moments she loves most about her job.

“These homes are 1,500 square feet. They have a beautifully big garage downstairs,” Manifold said, adding that the space is large enough for eight smart cars. “They are three bedroom. The master has a beautiful closet. The kitchen is very spacious. It’s got all of the appliances from the dishwasher, the microwave, the oven, the fridge. They have a lovely, big pantry. It’s just perfect for a family.”

In order for a family to recieve a Habitat for Humanity build, families must submit an application and commit to volunteer hours and being an ambassador for the organization if chosen.

Manifold said families are also given financial literacy classes, and everything is kept affordable.

“We base the payments on 30 per cent of their gross annual income for that family. Every year we assess that, so as their income fluctuates so does their payments, but it can’t go over 30 per cent. The 30 per cent will include a principal payment to the mortgage with Habitat, then they have their property taxes and a portion of the strata is included.”

Three of the three-bedroom homes on Powley Court are now complete with another eight expected to be move-in ready in August. Manifold noted there are plans to build even more homes on the remaining portion of land.

Families were welcomed home with a small gift basket which included wine, small items for the home, and a gift card to the ReStore to furnish their new house.

