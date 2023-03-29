Vernon Christian School was the top-ranked school in Vernon, ranking 67th in the province with an 8.7 ranking out of 10 (Google Maps Photo).

Vernon Christian School was the top-ranked school in Vernon, ranking 67th in the province with an 8.7 ranking out of 10 (Google Maps Photo).

Think tank ranks top Vernon elementary schools

The Fraser Institute scored all 870 elementary schools across the province

If you ever wondered just how good the elementary schools are in Vernon in relation to other cities in the province, you are in luck.

The Fraser Institute released its elementary school rankings for B.C. earlier this month.

The Report Card on British Columbia’s Elementary Schools 2022, collects a variety of relevant, objective indicators of school performance so that one can analyze and compare the performance of individual schools. The foundation of the report card is a rating on indicators like writing, numeracy and reading scores for Grade 4-7 students.

The top-ranked school in the North Okanagan is Vernon Christian School, with an 8.7 ranking (out of 10), in a tie for 67th best in the province. The ranking is a full one point higher than the previous five years, where it was at 7.7.

It is also the second-best Okanagan school, with Holy Cross of Penticton first, at a 9.3 score, good for 35th in the province. Kelowna’s Aberdeen Hall is next at 76th with an 8.5 ranking.

Here is the ranking of the 15 elementary schools in the greater Vernon area. (P denotes public school, I for Independant) Rating is out of 10:

Vernon Christian (I)- 8.7. Province ranking: 67/870

St. James (I)- 7.7. Province ranking: 141/870.

Kidston (Coldstream) (P)-7.6. Province ranking: 153/870

Hillview (P)- 6.8. Province ranking: 258/870

Silver Star (P)- 6.3. Province ranking- 351/870

Coldstream (P)- 6.2. Province ranking: 376/870

Harwood (P)- 6.0. Province ranking: 417/870

Okanagan Landing (P) – 5.9. Province ranking: 436/870

BX (P)- 5.9. Province ranking: 436/870

Beairsto (P)- 5.7. Province ranking: 480/870

Lavington (P)- 5.7. Province ranking: 480/870

Ellison (P)- 5.0. Province ranking: 611/870

J. W. Inglis (Lumby) (P)- 4.6. Province ranking: 671/870

Mission Hill (P)- 4.6. Province ranking: 671/870

Alexis Park (P)- 4.7. Province ranking: 657/870

There were 15 schools given a perfect 10.0 score, all in the Greater Vancouver area. The worst ranking went to Ron Brent Elementary in Prince George, scoring a paltry 0.2.

The Report Card is authored by Joel Emes, a senior economist and Peter Cowley, a senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.

The Fraser Institute is a Canadian public policy, independently and non-partisan think tank and registered charity.

For the full rankings, visit compareschoolrankings.org

