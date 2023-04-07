Thief with stroller steals from Vernon business

Making off with a stroller-full of purses, a thief broke into a downtown Vernon business Wednesday evening.

“Unfortunately we had a smash and grab theft last night,” said Kaleco Sustainable Clothing, located on 31st Street. “A thief with a stroller made off with almost $1,000 (worth) of Pixie Mood purses.”

RCMP have been notified and the store asks anyone who sees someone driving around with a bunch of purses in the back seat to contact police.

