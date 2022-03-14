Video surveillance shows this suspect at the Penticton Nissan in the middle of the night March 13. (Penticton Nissan)

Thief arrives by bike and leaves by van at Penticton car dealership

Penticton Nissan shares photos of suspect and stolen van

Penticton Nissan was open for business on Sunday minus a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan and with a boarded-up front door thanks to a thief.

“Unfortunately somebody decided they would break into our dealership last night,” said Steve Allen, general sales manager at Penticton Nissan about the March 13 crime.

Penticton Nissan was the latest business in Penticton to suffer a smash and grab break-in.

Allen shared photos of the suspect to a Penticton Facebook group.

Video surveillance photos show a man on a bike cycle into the dealership parking lot and smash the front door window to the show room. The same thief stole a silver 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan.

“Be on the look out for this guy or our van with the VIN- 2C4RDGBG7FR744417,” said Allen.

SOS Security will remain on site all night for the foreseeable future, said Allen.

Managers of Penticton Nissan arrived to this smashed window March 13. A van was also stolen. (Nissan Penticton)

