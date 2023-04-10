(Draven Heitt/ Submitted)

(Draven Heitt/ Submitted)

‘They have my back on and off the track’: Kelowna BMXer ready to race with new sponsor

Cyclepath Kelowna sponsors local BMX athlete

A Kelowna BMX rider signed a contract with a local bike shop, that will keep him ripping.

“They have my back on and off the track,” said Draven Heitt about his new sponsor, Cyclepath Kelowna.

Heitt is currently training, while working full time, to compete in the B.C. bicycle motocross, or BMX, circuit.

He said that the sponsorship helps him to focus on training without having to worry about his gear.

“It also helps out your pocket a bit.”

The crew at Cyclepath helps Heitt keep his bike race-ready with regular maintenance and repairs.

“These guys have been my local bike shop my entire life.”

Cyclepath sponsors several Kelowna riders and keeps them kitted out with all of the fastest gear and bikes.

Heitt is riding a new Haro brand bike.

Throughout the week, Heitt can be found working out at Planet Fitness, while he also has a sponsorship for riding at the BMX track behind the Rutland Activity Centre. Kelowna BMX holds weekly races and practices for all ability levels and ages.

Heitt said that the club has members ranging from 3 to 40 years old.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaOutdoor HobbiesOutdoors and Recreation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Underfunded transit systems, combatting ‘sky-rocket’ rent missing in federal budget
Next story
Kelowna’s downtown beaver on the mend

Just Posted

A skier begins their attempt to cross the 75-foot pond of freezing water at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort’s Slush Cup. (Photo courtesy of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort).
Funkfest returns to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Each year, Golden-based non-profit Girl In The Wild takes eight youths to a confidence-building camp. This year’s programming will take place at the Mount Carlyle Lodge near Kaslo. Photo by Bobbi Barbarich.
Mountain Film Festival comes to Golden in support of local non-profit

A bear walks off with a bag of garbage plucked from a residential garbage can, and heads off into the woods to feast. (Ross Davies/Special to Black Press)
As bears emerge from hibernation, Golden encourages diligence with garbage bins

Highway 1, near Parks Canada Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened between Revelstoke and Golden