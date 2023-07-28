A hopper was stolen from Urban Distilleries in West Kelowna on July 21,2023. (Crime Stoppers/Submitted)

Theft from West Kelowna distillery has police asking for help

Hopper valued at $7,500 stolen

Have you seen this truck?

A large commercial hopper, valued at $7,500, was stolen from Urban Distilleries in West Kelowna on the morning of July 21.

Surveillance images show the hopper in the back of an early 2000s blue GMC extended cab pickup truck, with chrome around the wheel wells, a chrome bed and a darker wheel on the front of the passenger side.

It showed no front licence plate.

Any information could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

HOME INVASION

Have you seen this man?

West Kelowna RCMP are hoping to identify a suspect from a home invasion on April 28.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net.

(Crime Stoppers/Submitted)

