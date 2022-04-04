The Island restaurant chosen as April’s climate champion

Wildsight Golden has named The Island restaurant as April’s climate champion.

According to Wildsight, The Island was chosen because of the several initiatives by owners Aaron and Petra Nott in order to reduce their carbon footprint/ecological impact.

Some of the things the Island has been doing to reduce their impact on the environment and climate include not using plastic bags (both for its business and shopping), composting, collecting rainwater with a rain barrel to water their garden, recycling everything they can including batteries and lightbulbs.

They also use compostable takeout boxes, straws and cutlery, offer discounts to customers who bring their own reusable mug and try to reduce food waste as much as possible.

One of the challenges the Island faces is finding large, strong biodegradable garbage bags for their kitchen.

The Notts have also received criticism for their initiatives, says Wildsight. The Island is a great example of what other restaurants could be doing to reduce their environmental impact too.

Wildsight chooses a new climate champion every month. Email Leslie, Branch Manager at golden@wildsight.ca to nominate next month’s Climate Champion by April 15th, 2022.

Environment