WSP Canada Inc. will develop an Asset Risk Framework and Asset Management Plans for the Golden and District Recreation Centre. (Google)

WSP Canada Inc. will develop an Asset Risk Framework and Asset Management Plans for the Golden and District Recreation Centre. (Google)

The future of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s assets

The CSRD is using a consultant to build out the framework

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is looking into the vast region’s assets, what improvements need to be made, if any, and where will the necessary funds will come from.

At the March 16 board meeting in Salmon Arm, staff were given unanimous approval to enter into an agreement with WSP Canada Inc. to develop an Asset Risk Framework and Asset Management Plans for the Golden and District Recreation Centre, the Golden and District Curling Rink and the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre, for a total cost not to exceed $136,770 plus applicable taxes.

In his report to the board. Darcy Mooney, manager operations management, pointed out that with prior support from WSP, several projects have moved forward, including the development of an asset management database, condition assessment plans, business process mapping, an asset management strategy, and an asset management framework.

Mooney explained that asset management is longterm planning for replacement of existing assets.

“For strategic, operational, and financial reasons, asset management is an important area of decision making,” he said, noting the plan combines technical and financial management of infrastructure over the life cycle of the assets in the most cost-effective manner. “It identifies asset condition, age, estimated useful life, and forecasted replacement cost.”

Mooney said CSRD is using a consultant to build out the framework and will then be able to manage it in-house. When reminded that the plan will provide members of the board with critical information that will allow directors to make informed decisions,

Area E director Rhona Martin expressed concern about what asset audits would reveal.

“We’re going to have some tough decisions,” she said. “You think, oh God, we’re underfunded.”

Mooney concurred, pointing out that a 2022 asset management plan for community water systems uncovered many gaps.

The money for the project is coming from the All Area Community Works Fund.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictGolden

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police investigating beheading of Gandhi statue at Simon Fraser University
Next story
Sexual violence rampant amid lack of housing options for homeless Vancouver women: survey

Just Posted

On the left: Paul and Denise Fejtek re-enacting their wedding proposal on a mountain near Nakusp. On the right: the original proposal in 1996. (Contributed by Paul Fejtek)
‘Those who ski together, stay together’: American couple re-enact mountaintop proposal near Nakusp

This central downtown plaza represents an important yet underutilized public space within Golden’s downtown core. (Town of Golden)
Golden receives $468k to revitalize downtown plaza; work expected to begin shortly

WSP Canada Inc. will develop an Asset Risk Framework and Asset Management Plans for the Golden and District Recreation Centre. (Google)
The future of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s assets

Blackwall Bridge looking West, Feb. 2023. (www.kickinghorsecanyon.ca)
Kicking Horse Canyon project on time

Pop-up banner image