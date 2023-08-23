A person travels in a boat past people walking on the boardwalk as smoke from the McDougall Creek wildfire blankets the area on Okanagan Lake, in Kelowna Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Evacuation orders due to wildfires in the Central Okanagan are expected to be downgraded today in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country.

During a regional update Wednesday, Aug. 23, Kelowna City Manager Doug Gilchrist said that information will soon be made available on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre website (COEOC).

“The emergency is not over, but we are working on ensuring a strong recovery plan,” added Gilchrist. “Each community will handle its own recovery with the assistance of provincial resources.”

Information will also be available on the website later today for homeowners to determine the status of their properties.

“Homeowners can look up their address in West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation (WFN), and Regional District Central Okanagan, and they will get a response immediately,” said Gilchrist. “If your property is not on the list with having significant or partial damage, it does not mean you can go home.”

Those without internet access can call the COEOC at 250-469-8490.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund has confirmed that 84 properties have been lost or damaged in his community and WFN.

He said the downloading of evacuation orders and alerts in West Kelowna will come in small pieces.

“They will be nowhere as large when we asked you to leave.”

More to come.

