It took Lorne Hradecki 24-hours before the reality of a $500,000 lottery win fully sank in. (Photo/BCLC)

‘That can’t be right!’: Kelowna man in disbelief after $500,000 lottery win

‘I went through the whole day in disbelief’

It took Kelowna’s Lorne Hradecki 24-hours before the reality of a $500,000 lottery win fully sank in.

Hradecki won the Extra on the August 31, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I thought, ‘that can’t be right,” he said. “I went through the whole day in disbelief!”

He first shared the news with a friend after checking his ticket on BCLC’s Lotto! App as well as a self-checker at Your Independent Grocer on Gordon Drive where he purchased the ticket.

“I took a screenshot when I got home from work to show my friend and he thought I was messing with him. I also told my uncle — he believed me and offered some practical advice.

Hradecki said he will be doing some planning to “make the most of the win” and looks forward to taking a vacation or two after purchasing a new car.

