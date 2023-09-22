Organizers of an annual Thanksgiving food drive will be in Kelowna and West Kelowna on Sept. 23. (Contributed photo)

Organizers of an annual Thanksgiving food drive will be in Kelowna and West Kelowna on Sept. 23. (Contributed photo)

Thanksgiving food drive returns to Central Okanagan

Volunteers will be collecting the filled bags from doorsteps and curbs on Sept. 23

Earlier this week residents of Kelowna and West Kelowna started to see paper bags distributed throughout their neighbourhoods.

The bags are to encourage residents to place non-perishable food donations for the 13 annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Volunteers will be collecting the filled bags from doorsteps and curbs on Sept. 23, and bringing them to the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB).

Trevor Moss, executive director of the COFB, said the food bank sees an increased need during holidays that gather around a table, but this year that need is expected to be even greater due to the wildfire crisis from August.

“We want to alleviate the stress that people are facing as they work through the grieving process and try to move forward,” said Moss.

Items can be dropped in advance at Save On Foods locations from Sept. 21- 22, between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or donate funds at cofoodbank.com/thanksgiving.

READ MORE: Big plans for old Tolko mill site in Kelowna’s North End

Food BankKelowna

Previous story
Stó:lō Nation residential school probe finds 158 child deaths, potential unmarked graves
Next story
Rex Gill memorial ride returns to Penticton

Just Posted

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre opens new exhibition

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Return of the Revelstoke Garlic Fest

A runner makes their way along the diverse terrain of the TranSelkirks Run (Bruno Long)
Return of the TranSelkirks Run in Revelstoke

Playing the Red River Jig and meeting the Grade 7s as they begin their Transition River Walk to High School on June 7. (Metis Nation Columbia River Society/ Facebook)
Truth and Reconciliation blanket exercise at Golden Skybridge