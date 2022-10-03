Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.

Bradshaw said on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery.

“As of today, I am bladder cancer free,” Bradshaw said.

The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“Folks, I may not look my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw said. “I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great.”

Bradshaw played his entire career (1970-83) with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won four Super Bowls.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

CancerNFLSports

Previous story
Emergency crews deal with 3rd motorbike collision in Okanagan in just over 48 hours
Next story
Family looks for answers into death of young Indigenous man in Williams Lake RCMP cells

Just Posted

The body was recovered on Oct. 1, when the search was able to resume. (File photo)
Body of missing rafter recovered from Bugaboo Creek

By offering customers the opportunity to round up transactions at the till, Save-On-Foods stores in seven locations across the East and West Kootenays collected a total of $33,722 for Angel Flight East Kootenay. Brent Bidston, president of Angel Flight East Kootenay, accepted the donation on behalf of the organization during a presentation at Cranbrook Save-On on Friday, Sept. 30. Barry Coulter photo
Kootenay Save-On stores raise $33,000 for Angel Flight

Okanagan College students from Vernon, Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Penticton launched the Unusually Good Food Co., and have been named the Enactus Canada National champions. (OC photo)
Okanagan College students crush competition to earn national championships

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Snail teeth