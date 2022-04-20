Telus maintenance affects thousands in Okanagan

Maintenance work being done in Vernon and Kelowna

Planned maintenance outages by Telus have caused outrage for some of its Okanagan customers.

The company says on its website that service has been restored to a majority of customers, with repair efforts continuing for the remaining impacted services.

The website says maintenance was to have started at 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, and go until 9 a.m., but some customers in Vernon say they’ve been without their Telus service since overnight Tuesday and well into Wednesday morning.

Impacted services included mobile text and voice, Optik TV, home phones, mobile – data and Internet.

Hi Jordan – TELUS Services are currently experiencing a disruption, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Our teams immediately identified the outage and are currently working towards resolution. Please visit https://t.co/SlokFaw1FC for updates. — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) April 20, 2022

“Telus services are currently experiencing a disruption, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” said the company. “We appreciate your patience as we work to restore services as quickly as possible.”

Vernon business Vernon Dentures was among those who tweeted they were having issues Wednesday morning.

Along with many of our patients and partners, we are experiencing technical difficulties this morning with Telus! Both phones and internet are currently down. We hope the service disruption is resolved soon. pic.twitter.com/I8H7RMBlrR — Vernon Dentures (@vernondentures) April 20, 2022

An outage map shows most of the City of Vernon is impacted.

In Kelowna, maintenance is scheduled for most of the day Wednesday, and is supposed to be completed by late evening in the Lakeview Heights area.

The maintenance will affect Optik TV, home phones, Internet and PIK TV.

