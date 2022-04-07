The newly expanded BX Elementary School in Vernon has added 10 classrooms, a new bank of washrooms and said so long to five portables in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year Tuesday, Sept. 7. (Michael Hintringer photo/courtesy SD22)

Teen arrested breaking into Vernon school

BX Elementary break-in suspect charged

A Vernon man was arrested and has been charged with three offences after being caught breaking into a elementary school early Tuesday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter in progress at BX Elementary School on Silverstar Road Wednesday, April 6.

“Shortly after 5 a.m., police were alerted to the break in by a security guard who was at the school to check an exterior entry alarm that had been tripped,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “While investigating the alarm, the security guard saw a person inside the gymnasium area and immediately called police.”

Several officers responded and contained the suspect, who surrendered to police and was arrested without incident.

The 19-year old man from Vernon has been charged with break-and-enter with intent, possession of break-and-enter instruments and mischief under $5,000. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 14, 2022.

Police are continuing to investigate.

