Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka (CFIA handout)

Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka (CFIA handout)

Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka recalled in B.C. over high levels of copper

Affected product was sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka due to high levels of copper.

The affected product was sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta and online.

It may also have been distributed nationally.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been illnesses reported with the product.

The agency says further recalls may be announced as it continues a food safety investigation.

Customers are being told to either throw the vodka out or return it to where it was purchased.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Six-month COVID-19 vaccine delay would have cost Canada $156B: study

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Thomas Earl’s tough day

This historic photo is the Monarch Mine mill buildings are pictured here, the mine near Field, B.C. was first staked by Tom Wilson in 1882. Mining was only active on the mountain from 1928 until 1952 when the lease was no longer renewed by Parks Canada. ~ Golden Museum
From the Golden archives

A house on 9 Ave S burned down on Sunday. (Photo by Erik Redding)
Creston home lost to blaze

Locals Lowdown by Tourism Golden.
Locals Lowdown: Golden designs love