SUV, transport truck collide on Highway 95 near Golden killing 2

The two occupants of the SUV died in the crash

Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 95 south of Golden.

The incident closed the highway from noon until 6 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27).

According to Const. Kat Robinson, an SUV lost control while travelling northbound on Highway 95 and collided head-on with a transport truck. Both vehicles caught fire, however, the flames were contained to the roadside.

Both occupants of the SUV died while both occupants of the transport truck survived and were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Highway 95 is the alternate route for Trans Canada traffic while Highway 1 is closed for the Kicking Horse Canyon Construction Project until Dec. 1.

