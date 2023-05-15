Suspected homeless camp fire doused in Okanagan

Two departments responded to a report of a fire that broke out in the brush at a suspected homeless camp on the west side of the Swan Lake Overpass at the north end of Highway 97 in Vernon Monday, May 15.
The fire was called in shortly before 2 p.m.
Crews from both Vernon Fire Rescue Services and the B.X. Swan Lake Volunteer Department responded to the page, but the fire was determined to be in Vernon’s territory.
The fire was classified as out at 2:36 p.m.
