Suspect sought in armed robbery at Keremeos gas station

The RCMP is looking for help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at the Fas Gas in Keremeos.
On April 16, officers responded to a report of a robbery with a firearm at the gas station on Highway 3.
According to RCMP, a man entered the store and presented a handgun, then took cash and lottery tickets before leaving.
No one was injured.
The man left the scene in an early model dark-coloured Ford Escape, with an object on the roof covered over by a green tarp.
Investigators are now hoping the public may be able to help identify the suspect or vehicle.
Should anyone have any information about this incident, they’re encouraged to contact the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.
